Keller Williams gives back to the community

On May 11, several representatives from the Keller Williams Southern Nevada Office in Mesquite hosted their annual RED Day volunteer event.

Each year on the second Thursday of May, associates celebrate KW’s Vice Chairman, Mo Anderson’s birthday by spending the day away from their businesses serving worthy organizations and causes in their communities. RED stands for Renew, Energize and Donate.

Anderson is known at times as the “Velvet Hammer” for her uncompromising approach; Anderson’s business skills and leadership are uniquely matched by her faith and compassion. When she’s not in the running for the Mother Teresa of business, you can find Mo supporting her grandkids at the ballpark or catching up with high school and college pals with her husband. She may also be giving back to the community through one of her many charities.

Cindy Biskup, Managing Broker at the Mesquite Business Center said, “We believe in supporting the community where we live and work. RED Day is our way of saying thank you to our neighbors and clients for giving us the opportunity to serve them.”

The KW Mesquite Business Center was established in 2015 and has 22 associates. Several of those associates decided to give back to their community by helping out at the local Salvation Army Office. They spent several hours putting together hygiene kits which will be distributed through the Virgin Valley Food Bank.

Captain Lisa Smith, Director of the SA Mesquite office said, “We’re so grateful for the help from local businesses and individuals. There’s so much that we all can do to help the community and it’s a great day when you see others committed to helping out like these men and women are today.”

Biskup and her team chose the Salvation Army to complete their service because of all the help they give the community from Workforce training to food and housing assistance, the Salvation Army has been providing services to the Mesquite Area since 1990.

Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial, farm and ranch opportunities.

For more information about Keller Williams Southern Nevada call their Mesquite office at 702-857-8060 or visit www.kw.com.