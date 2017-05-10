You are here: Home / News / Business / Business News / Gifts and proclamations dominate council meeting

Gifts and proclamations dominate council meeting

May 10, 2017
Melanie Afromsky, left, and Brenda Buckley presented five automated external defibrillators to Nick Montoya, Director of Athletics and Leisure Services that will be placed at sporting fields in Mesquite. The two women began Adamsheart Foundation after Aromsky’s 11-year old son suffered a sudden cardiac arrest several years ago while playing soccer. Photo by Barbara Ellestad

Tuesday’s Mesquite City Council meeting was all about feeling good as the agenda contained only gifts and proclamations but no hard business.

Nick Montoya, director of Athletics and Leisure Services, accepted five automated external defibrillator (AED) from Brenda Buckley and Melanie Afromsky with the Adamsheart Foundation in Las Vegas. “We’ve been working with Adamsheart Foundation for five months to make this happen,” Montoya said.

Afromsky said she and Buckley started the foundation after her 11-year-old son suffered a sudden cardiac arrest several years ago while playing soccer. There wasn’t any appropriate equipment at the field but luckily her son survived and prospered after the attack.

The AED’s will be placed at various sporting fields in Mesquite and are intended to raise public awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.

Rachel Dahl, CEO of Mesquite Regional Business, received a proclamation from Mesquite Mayor Al Litman declaring May 8 – 13 as Economic Development Week at the city council meeting Tuesday, May 9. Photo by Barbara Ellestad

Montoya also received a $2,000 check from Terry Kozlowski, second vice president of the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council. to cover the cost of free swimming lessons to toddlers ages four and younger. It’s the ninth year in a row the SNICC has awarded the Mesquite community with a grant for the lessons. This year’s donation increased by $500 from last year.

Mayor Al Litman read several proclamations, including one declaring May 8 – 13 Economic Development Week, Public Service Recognition Week and National Travel and Tourism Week.

