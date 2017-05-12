Fowles and Hulet move on to State Finals

Two members of the Virgin Valley High School Boys Golf Team are heading to northern Nevada next week to compete in the state finals competition.

Hogan Fowles, a senior, played well at regionals earlier this week finishing just seven over par for his rounds, which qualified him for state.

His teammate, Nathan Hulet, who is only a junior this year, scored with a 33 over par.

Both players had qualified prior to regionals and used the competition as a learning experience.

“I love this time of year because it really opens the boys’ eyes to competitive golf,” said Coach Josh Tyrrell. “This has motivated them to know what they have to do and what parts of their games that need the most fine tuning. We hope to finish strong at state next week.”

Finals will be held on May 15 and 16 at Spring Creek Golf Course near Elko.