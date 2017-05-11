Featured Real Estate

Located on the ridge of the exclusive Gated Community of “Calais” you will find this remarkable residence with impeccable quality at every turn. Sitting above the Falcon Ridge Golf Course with views down onto the lake and the fairway below or across the valley with the mountains in the distance…the VIEWS are SPECTACULAR. The “Infinity Pool” and the spa are picturesque…flawless in their beauty. The entire backside of the home offers views for 180 degrees with brick pavers that are beautifully set across the spacious patio. The entire circular driveway is also set in brick pavers. Magnificent custom “wrought iron glass” door sets the tone for what you are about to experience inside this “one of a kind home”. Great room has an elegant sunken custom granite bar along with seating for 4 along with a hidden walk-in pantry. “WOLF” gas Oven Range, SUBZERO Refrigerator. Master Bedroom/Bathroom Suite has tiled snail shower with sunken tub. Garage has 1269 sq. ft. with epoxy covering on the floor. For more information, contact Melanie Cohen at MB Realty, 702-860-1514.