FATAL ACCIDENT – BEAVER DAM (ARIZONA STRIP

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal UTV accident near Highway 91 on Rio Virgin Road early Friday (5/12) evening. Approximately 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to the scene of the accident. Investigations determined that Jason Karpowich, 52, was driving with passenger Mark Weaver, 33, both of Littlefield, when the accident occurred at about 4:54 p.m. Karpowich was approaching a hill that had a right hand turn at the top. Karpowich failed to negotiate the turn and drove straight off the side of the road, causing the UTV to roll once. Karpowich was deceased at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt or a helmet and he sustained numerous head and neck injuries. Weaver was wearing a seatbelt and walked away from the incident with minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor pending the autopsy.