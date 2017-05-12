Donkeys in training

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue in Scenic, AZ gained more 7 donkeys this past month from a Texas ranch. These particular donkeys spent enough time with the ranch volunteers to become tame enough for a “C-D” grade which means they came ready to train and that’s what the Scenic satellite rescue workers volunteers intend to do. After the donkeys are trained and reach their “A-B” grade they will go to other donkey rescues that have very successful adoption programs.

PVDR is run by Joan Dunkle and Fred Clark and over the years they have filled a lot of needs for a lot of donkeys but they haven’t yet gotten a regular classification.

“Because of the rural and secluded area that we live in there isn’t much opportunity for the donkeys to get adopted but our foster program here is outstanding, Mesquite loves their donkeys.” said Dunkle. “For a while we were taking in a lot of senior donkeys and we thought that we’d perhaps become a senior rescue but right now we’re working as a training facility although we are happy to do whatever the donkeys need us to do for them.”

The new donkeys are sweet as can be and ready to meet their fans and potential foster parents.

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is a non-profit charitable organization and is dependent on donations for its support. PVDR takes no money from any government agency. By removing the burden of donkey rescue from federal, state, county or local government, our services have saved hundreds of thousands of tax-payer dollars. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is a 501c3 non-profit charity. All donations are tax deductible.

If you are interested in learning more about adopting, sponsoring or contributing to the care of the donkeys at the Scenic AZ satellite, please contact Joan and Fred at 928-347-4506, or you can check out the Peaceful Valley web site at www.donkeyrescue.org.