County’s 4-H members participate in “thank-you” to community

In recognition of National Volunteer Month, county 4-H members lead community projects to give back to the community. On Saturday, April 29, the effort was part of a month-long 4-H True Leaders in Service initiative with thousands of youth nationwide rolling up their sleeves in service to their local communities.

Youth led in a wide range of service projects ranging from food drives to community clean-up initiatives. 4-H True Leaders in Service is a new national initiative launching in the 4-H community for the first time this year, but the idea of service is not a new one for 4-H’ers. A Tufts University national longitudinal survey showed 4-H’ers are four times more likely to contribute to their communities in service.

“4-H is more than 100 years old, and we know we wouldn’t be thriving in this county without the help of many of our friends and neighbors, past and present,” said Lacey Sproul, the county’s 4-H and youth development agent with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Service. “As a way of saying thanks, we joined with thousands of 4-H’ers and other volunteers from around the state to organize a True Leaders in Service National 4-H Day of Service on April 29.”

Anyone with an idea for a community service project, large or small, is encouraged to come by the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension office at 1897 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV 89021 and fill out a 4-H Job Request Form. After the forms are received, they will be sent out to interested 4-H clubs looking for service opportunities. The requests may take time to be planned and organized.

“Some projects may be beyond what we can do,” she said, “but we hope to get a lot accomplished and help make our communities better by giving back to them.”

For more information on the local 4-H program, contact Lacey Sproul at 702-397-2604 or email sproull@unce.unr.edu.