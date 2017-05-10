Casapoolooza kickoff

Mesquite is bound to have a rocking good summer with free poolside concerts at the CasaBlanca Resort. On May 6 the Spazmatics once again set the standard for the summer with a pool party that was wild and crazy fun. The band cranked out all the music you love to hear from Journey to J.Geils and the crowd, whether on land or in the water, rocked the night. The deck was jam packed with pool side partiers, singing, dancing and having the time of their lives.

Complete with skinny ties, brill creamed hair and horn-rimmed glasses, the Spazmatics recaptured the sounds, styles and dance steps from the 1980s. Outstanding music combined with creative flair and style made for an evening of pure energy and entertainment.

It’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement of the crowd; even Krissy Ayon, Entertainment and Event Coordinator for the CasaBlanca Resort, showed off a few dance moves now and then. She was behind the scenes making sure everything was running smooth but anyone walking by could see the smiles beaming from her face as her eyes swept the lively crowd. The poolside concerts are a huge hit each month and Ayon is the one who makes them happen.

She knows what the Mesquite, Vegas and Utah crowds like to hear and she brings in the bands that are tried and true favorites. Join them all summer long with the following lineup of free poolside concerts:

Saturday, June 3: Yellow Brick Road-Based out of Las Vegas, Yellow Brick Road presents the greatest generation of arena rock with an unmatched level of accuracy and enthusiasm, featuring the music of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Kansas, Pink Floyd and more.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Lights – the Music of Journey and more-Known for its note for note renditions of Journey’s classic catalog, Lights invites the audience to experience the music and history of Journey. Saturday, Sept. 2: WolfCreek-With an original combination of classic and southern rock and classic country, WolfCreek’s ability to captivate audiences results in a must-see live music experience. This group performs the music of bands such as Led Zeppelin, Journey, AC/DC, Johnny Cash, ZZ Top, The Eagles and superstars such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concerts beginning at 8 p.m. Admission is free and guests must be 21 years of age or older and must show valid identification. CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Spa is located at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Mesquite, NV 89027.