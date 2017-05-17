Californian killed in crosswalk

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, May 15, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a red Chevy Corvette was traveling eastbound on Mesa Blvd approaching the marked pedestrian crosswalk at Eureka Way. This is not an intersection controlled by a light signal; it is only a marked pedestrian crosswalk. A pedestrian was walking from south to north across the pedestrian crosswalk. The driver of the red Corvette failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian and the front of the Corvette struck the left side of the pedestrian. The driver of the Corvette slowed down, made a U-turn and parked in the center lane on scene.

The 61 year old male pedestrian who was later identified as Panorama City, California resident, Davit Ghazaryan was transported to Mesa View Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The 78 year old driver of the Corvette was restrained and suffered no injuries.

Charges are pending at this time.