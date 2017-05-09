Bulldogs open playoffs at Pahrump

The Virgin Valley High baseball team opened the 3A South Regional tournament on the road Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. against Sunset Conference champion Pahrump Valley.

The Bulldogs are the fourth seed from the Sunrise Conference and are 13-13 overall on the season while the Trojans went 10-0 in league play to earn the Sunset top seed and are 19-11-1 overall.

The two teams have met twice this season with each side claiming a win. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 12-4 at Pahrump in March while the Trojans blanked Virgin Valley 8-0 at the Cowboy Classic in Las Vegas during spring break in April.

Three other first-round games are scheduled for Tuesday in the double-elimination tournament. Moapa Valley (Sunrise No. 1) will host Sunrise Mountain (Sunset No. 4) in Overton; Mojave (Sunset No. 2) will host Chaparral (Sunrise No. 3) in North Las Vegas and Boulder City (Sunrise No. 2) hosts Desert Pines (Sunset No. 4).

The Bulldogs will play again on Wednesday against either Boulder City or Desert Pines. The first three days of the tournament will be held at the team with higher seed. Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship round will be held at Tech in Henderson.

Virgin Valley has played all four of the teams in the playoffs from the Sunset Conference. Besides splitting with Pahrump Valley, the Bulldogs defeated Sunrise Mountain but lost to both Mojave and Desert Pines.

The top two teams from the regional tournament will advance to the 3A State tournament May 18-20 at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas.