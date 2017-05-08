Building permits continue upward

The upward trend of building permits issued by the city of Mesquite seen over the last two years continued in April when the 157 permits were granted for a total valuation of $6.165 million. That compares favorably to April 2016 when the city issued 94 permits valued at $4.668 million.

While the bulk of permits, at 81, were for minor things like plumbing and air conditioning, there were solid numbers in other categories that indicate a healthy construction industry in the local area.

As always, the largest valuation of the permits were issued for new single family residences at $5.538 million. Of the 25 permits in this category, Pulte Homes of Nevada took 12 of them for new homes in Sun City Mesquite. That brings the number of new permits issued to Pulte this calendar year to 45 out of a total of 108 permits in this category.

Construction West took out five permits for new single family residences while Catamount Development took out three permits.

Other new home construction companies including Maves Construction, LHSC, Jackson Contracting, Nevada Residential Construction (NRC), and AMB Construction each took one permit in April.

The highest valued new home construction permit was $365,352 (NRC) while the lowest valued came in at $143,364 (Pulte).

By comparison, the city issued 19 permits in April 2016 for new single family residences valued at $4.439 million.

Eleven permits were granted for residential modifications, up from eight a year ago. However, the total value of the permits fell from $83,016 last year to $59,112 this year.

One permit was issued for general commercial building valued at $14,400 for work at the CasaBlanca casino resort. Two commercial modification permits were taken out and six permits were issued for new businesses in Mesquite.

Nine permits for residential swimming pools with a valuation of $125,603 were issued in April by the city. That compares to two permits worth $28,264 issued a year ago.

Two grading permits were taken out for work on Hafen Lane and Chaparral Drive.

Permits for block walls doubled from 10 a year ago to 20 this year valued at $277,860. That’s often an indication of future new home construction.