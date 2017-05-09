Boulder City wallops Bulldogs, 11-0

The last time Virgin Valley High played Boulder City, the Bulldogs held the Eagles to just one hit, but lost 5-4 at Bulldog Field. Wednesday, the two teams played again in Boulder City and it wasn’t close.

The Eagles pounded out 10 base hits and used a seven-run second inning on their way to an 11-0 victory at Whalen Field in the regular-season finale. The game was called after five innings because of the NIAA mercy rule.

The loss dropped Virgin Valley to 4-6 in the final Sunrise Conference standings and to 13-13 overall. Boulder City finished conference play at 8-2 and is 15-14 overall.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs still qualified for postseason play by finishing fourth in the conference.

Virgin Valley managed just three hits against Boulder City hurler Jacob Hubel. Dillan Fuqua’s double and singles by Jayden Perkins and Nathan Cannon was the only hits the Bulldogs had against the Eagle right-hander.

The Eagles erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control of the contest. Boulder City added two more runs in the third and fourth innings to help bring an end to the game after the Bulldogs batted in the top of the fifth.

Rhett Armstrong had three hits for the Eagles including a double with three RBI and scored two runs. John Oliver had two hits and two RBI while D.J. Reese doubled in a run and scored twice.