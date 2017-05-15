Baird signs with Western State

Virgin Valley High School Senior Jacob Baird Jr. has officially signed on with Western State Colorado University, where he will begin his major of Environmental Science or Sports Science this fall. Baird will be wrestling for the school and receive a scholarship that will cover a quarter of his expenses each year for four years.

“It’s close enough to be near family, but I really love the area around it,” said Baird. “The people there, the coaches and the wrestlers, are great. I look forward to attending.”

“We are very proud of him,” Baird’s father, Jacob said. “He’s worked really hard through high school and we can’t wait to see him excel at college.”

Baird has been a stronghold for the VVHS Wrestling team, winning the State Title this year in the 132 pound class. Previously, he had taken state titles as a freshman in the 106 pound class, and as a junior in the 120 pound class.