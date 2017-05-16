Arrest Report March May 7-13, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released May15, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Dickerson, Jarrod P

Mesquite

5/12/17

Failure to appear

Trafficking controlled substance

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dominguez, Deborah A

Mesquite

5/10/17

Failure to appear

Fuentes, Javier

Washington, UT

5/13/17

DUI

Registration in vehicle

Stop on signal/Elude police

No proof of insurance

Basic speed

Failure to maintain travel lane

N.R.S. needs to be entered

Furman, Teresa L

Mesquite

5/11/17

Felony arrest warrant

Graham, Nikki D

Ventura, CA

5/9/17

Jail housing agreement

Hotchkiss, Eric D

Madison, WI

5/8/17

Jail housing agreement

Kelson, Todd W

Logandale, NV

5/11/17

Jail housing agreement

Kramer, Michael M

St. George, UT

5/11/17

Failure to appear

Trespassing

Possession of stolen property

Lawson, Chester

Fitchburg, WI

5/8/17

Jail housing agreement

Longo, Toni A

Waddell, AZ

5/8/17

Possession of controlled substance

Romero, Alexis S

Beaver Dam, AZ

5/12/17

Jail housing agreement

Singleton, Cynthia L

Mesquite

5/7/17

Trespassing

Tracy, David S

Mountain Home, ID

5/12/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

Registration in vehicle

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Valencia, Jose A

Littlefield, AZ

5/7/17

Jail housing agreement

Villegas, Edgar

Washington, UT

5/13/17

Failure to appear

Williams, Sarah M

Highlands Ranch, CO

5/7/17

Domestic battery