Arrest Report March April 30-May 6, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released May 8, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Belt, Gavin J
Mesquite
5/3/17
Basic speed
Contempt of court

Brock, Jared D
St. George, UT
5/1/17
Sale of Narcotic and other drugs
Trafficking a controlled substance

Carver, Kalissa L
Capitola, CA
4/30/17
Domestic battery

Dewitt, Dustin R
Virgin, UT
5/3/17
Jail housing agreement

Elsner, Joseph E
Beaver Dam, AZ
5/5/17
Jail housing agreement

Falconer, Pierre D
Mesquite
5/4/17
General probation violation

Hoover, Beth A
Las Vegas, NV
4/30/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trespassing

Juarez, Amelia A
St. George, UT
5/6/17
Domestic battery

Martinez, Jose M
Moapa, NV
5/1/17
Contempt of court

Mckinzie, Richard W
Golden, CO
4/30/17
Related incidents

Newson, Shawann D
Mesquite
5/5/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane

Ochoa, Ivan S
Los Angeles, CA
5/5/17
Smoke/consume marijuana in a public place

Ohte, Darryl N
Overton, NV
4/30/17
Failure to appear

Ortega, Angela M
Fredonia, AZ
4/30/17
Trespassing

Pierce, Zachary
Lockport, IL
5/5/17
Domestic battery

Ramirez, Suleima
Mesquite
5/4/17
Unlawful obtainment of Controlled substance
Forgery

Rantala, Rodney S
Twin Falls, ID
5/3/17
DUI

Robles, Raul
Mesquite
5/5/17
City parks violation
Trespassing

Sargent, Dustin A
Cedar City, UT
4/30/17
Minor in gambling

Singleton, Cynthia L
Mesquite
4/30/17
Crossing other than crosswalk

Starks, Lyle L Jr.
Mesquite
5/5/17
Jail housing agreement

Stephenson, Leah R
Las Vegas, NV
5/2/17
Petit larceny
Possession of Drug paraphernalia
Possession of stolen property

Tran, My P
St. George, UT
5/6/17
Jail housing agreement

Vancleave, Shea S
Scenic, AZ
5/1/17
Petit larceny
Trespassing
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Witlicki, Zackary J
Las Vegas, NV
5/2/17
Petit larceny
Possession of stolen property

