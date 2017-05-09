Arrest Report March April 30-May 6, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released May 8, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Belt, Gavin J

Mesquite

5/3/17

Basic speed

Contempt of court

Brock, Jared D

St. George, UT

5/1/17

Sale of Narcotic and other drugs

Trafficking a controlled substance

Carver, Kalissa L

Capitola, CA

4/30/17

Domestic battery

Dewitt, Dustin R

Virgin, UT

5/3/17

Jail housing agreement

Elsner, Joseph E

Beaver Dam, AZ

5/5/17

Jail housing agreement

Falconer, Pierre D

Mesquite

5/4/17

General probation violation

Hoover, Beth A

Las Vegas, NV

4/30/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trespassing

Juarez, Amelia A

St. George, UT

5/6/17

Domestic battery

Martinez, Jose M

Moapa, NV

5/1/17

Contempt of court

Mckinzie, Richard W

Golden, CO

4/30/17

Newson, Shawann D

Mesquite

5/5/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

Ochoa, Ivan S

Los Angeles, CA

5/5/17

Smoke/consume marijuana in a public place

Ohte, Darryl N

Overton, NV

4/30/17

Failure to appear

Ortega, Angela M

Fredonia, AZ

4/30/17

Trespassing

Pierce, Zachary

Lockport, IL

5/5/17

Domestic battery

Ramirez, Suleima

Mesquite

5/4/17

Unlawful obtainment of Controlled substance

Forgery

Rantala, Rodney S

Twin Falls, ID

5/3/17

DUI

Robles, Raul

Mesquite

5/5/17

City parks violation

Trespassing

Sargent, Dustin A

Cedar City, UT

4/30/17

Minor in gambling

Singleton, Cynthia L

Mesquite

4/30/17

Crossing other than crosswalk

Starks, Lyle L Jr.

Mesquite

5/5/17

Jail housing agreement

Stephenson, Leah R

Las Vegas, NV

5/2/17

Petit larceny

Possession of Drug paraphernalia

Possession of stolen property

Tran, My P

St. George, UT

5/6/17

Jail housing agreement

Vancleave, Shea S

Scenic, AZ

5/1/17

Petit larceny

Trespassing

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Witlicki, Zackary J

Las Vegas, NV

5/2/17

Petit larceny

Possession of stolen property