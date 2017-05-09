Arrest Report March April 30-May 6, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released May 8, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Belt, Gavin J
Mesquite
5/3/17
Basic speed
Contempt of court
Brock, Jared D
St. George, UT
5/1/17
Sale of Narcotic and other drugs
Trafficking a controlled substance
Carver, Kalissa L
Capitola, CA
4/30/17
Domestic battery
Dewitt, Dustin R
Virgin, UT
5/3/17
Jail housing agreement
Elsner, Joseph E
Beaver Dam, AZ
5/5/17
Jail housing agreement
Falconer, Pierre D
Mesquite
5/4/17
General probation violation
Hoover, Beth A
Las Vegas, NV
4/30/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trespassing
Juarez, Amelia A
St. George, UT
5/6/17
Domestic battery
Martinez, Jose M
Moapa, NV
5/1/17
Contempt of court
Mckinzie, Richard W
Golden, CO
4/30/17
Related incidents
Newson, Shawann D
Mesquite
5/5/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
Ochoa, Ivan S
Los Angeles, CA
5/5/17
Smoke/consume marijuana in a public place
Ohte, Darryl N
Overton, NV
4/30/17
Failure to appear
Ortega, Angela M
Fredonia, AZ
4/30/17
Trespassing
Pierce, Zachary
Lockport, IL
5/5/17
Domestic battery
Ramirez, Suleima
Mesquite
5/4/17
Unlawful obtainment of Controlled substance
Forgery
Rantala, Rodney S
Twin Falls, ID
5/3/17
DUI
Robles, Raul
Mesquite
5/5/17
City parks violation
Trespassing
Sargent, Dustin A
Cedar City, UT
4/30/17
Minor in gambling
Singleton, Cynthia L
Mesquite
4/30/17
Crossing other than crosswalk
Starks, Lyle L Jr.
Mesquite
5/5/17
Jail housing agreement
Stephenson, Leah R
Las Vegas, NV
5/2/17
Petit larceny
Possession of Drug paraphernalia
Possession of stolen property
Tran, My P
St. George, UT
5/6/17
Jail housing agreement
Vancleave, Shea S
Scenic, AZ
5/1/17
Petit larceny
Trespassing
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Witlicki, Zackary J
Las Vegas, NV
5/2/17
Petit larceny
Possession of stolen property