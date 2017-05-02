Arrest Report April 23-29, 2017

Arrest Report March April 23-29, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released May 1. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Agnew, Travis J
Mesquite
4/23/17
Trespassing
Boone Eric S
Beaver Dam, AZ
4/28/17
Jail housing agreement
Botello, Octavio
Mesquite
4/23/17
Injury to property of another
Throw substance at vehicle
Domestic battery
Bow, Eddie N
Moapa, NV
4/24/17
Jail housing agreement
Dengel, Justin A
Lewiston, MT
4/28/17
No tail lamps
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ewanko, Christopher M
Henderson, NV
4/26/17
Jail housing agreement
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
4/23/17
Failure to appear
Harris, James M III
Mesquite
4/24/17
Domestic battery
Lindgren, Seaerra M
Mesquite
4/26/17
Burglary
Battery w/deadly weapon
Loftus, William P
Mesquite
4/24/17
Failure to appear
Margerum, Deztini R
Mesquite
4/28/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Martinez, Jesus P
Mesquite
4/26/17
Burglary
Battery w/deadly weapon
Montgomery, Shawnele L
Littlefield, AZ
4/25/17
Jail housing agreement
Morrison, Cory L
Scenic, AZ
4/28/17
Failure to appear
Pachecl, Zachary M
Tooele, UT
4/28/17
Minor in Gambling
Puchalsky, Daniel S
Mesquite
4/29/17
Domestic battery
Rodriguez, Eddie S
Mesquite
4/26/17
Burglary
Roessner, Marcus R
Mesquite
4/26/17
General probation violation
Sandoval, Angelina M
Mesquite
4/24/17
Failure to appear
Singleton, Cynthia
Orlando, FL
4/26/17
Jail housing agreement
Smuin, Jayson L
Mesquite
4/24/17
Failure to appear x2
Spinelli, Christopher A
North Las Vegas, NV
4/29/17
Vagrancy
Fictitious/altered plate
No proof of insurance
Unregistered vehicle
Wilmarth, David
Littlefield, AZ
4/25/17
Jail housing agreement