Arrest Report April 23-29, 2017

Arrest Report March April 23-29, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released May 1. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Agnew, Travis J

Mesquite

4/23/17

Trespassing

Boone Eric S

Beaver Dam, AZ

4/28/17

Jail housing agreement

Botello, Octavio

Mesquite

4/23/17

Injury to property of another

Throw substance at vehicle

Domestic battery

Bow, Eddie N

Moapa, NV

4/24/17

Jail housing agreement

Dengel, Justin A

Lewiston, MT

4/28/17

No tail lamps

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ewanko, Christopher M

Henderson, NV

4/26/17

Jail housing agreement

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

4/23/17

Failure to appear

Harris, James M III

Mesquite

4/24/17

Domestic battery

Lindgren, Seaerra M

Mesquite

4/26/17

Burglary

Battery w/deadly weapon

Loftus, William P

Mesquite

4/24/17

Failure to appear

Margerum, Deztini R

Mesquite

4/28/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Martinez, Jesus P

Mesquite

4/26/17

Burglary

Battery w/deadly weapon

Montgomery, Shawnele L

Littlefield, AZ

4/25/17

Jail housing agreement

Morrison, Cory L

Scenic, AZ

4/28/17

Failure to appear

Pachecl, Zachary M

Tooele, UT

4/28/17

Minor in Gambling

Puchalsky, Daniel S

Mesquite

4/29/17

Domestic battery

Rodriguez, Eddie S

Mesquite

4/26/17

Burglary

Roessner, Marcus R

Mesquite

4/26/17

General probation violation

Sandoval, Angelina M

Mesquite

4/24/17

Failure to appear

Singleton, Cynthia

Orlando, FL

4/26/17

Jail housing agreement

Smuin, Jayson L

Mesquite

4/24/17

Failure to appear x2

Spinelli, Christopher A

North Las Vegas, NV

4/29/17

Vagrancy

Fictitious/altered plate

No proof of insurance

Unregistered vehicle

Wilmarth, David

Littlefield, AZ

4/25/17

Jail housing agreement