Chamber Coffee

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce kicked May off with a new event, Coffee with the Chamber on May 1 hosted by the College of Southern Nevada, Mesquite Branch. Nearly two dozen chamber members attended and took a tour of the college’s classrooms and networked while enjoying coffee and refreshments provided. “I’m very pleased with the turnout,” said Mesquite Chamber CEO Brenda Snell. “We plan on continuing with these as long as our members and the community want them.” Photo by Stephanie Clark.

Nearly 50 Chamber, business and community members attended a new event called “What’s Happening In Mesquite” on May 3, hosted at the Mesquite Elks Lodge. There were 20 different presenters, all limited to three minutes each, to publicize what’s happening with their business. Featured speakers included Overton Power District, Virgin Valley Water District, Sears, Mesquite Works, DaySprings Youth Center, Holiday Inn, Rotary Club of Mesquite and many more. For full details, watch for an article in the May 11 edition of the Mesquite Local News. Photo by Stephanie Clark.