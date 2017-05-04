community calendar May 4-10, 2017

The Beaver Dam Jam kicks off tonight for its Tenth season. Join Bill Evans and the Arizona Strip residents as they spend the weekend listening to good music, enjoying great company and having a “Jammin” good time.

The kick-off starts tonight at 7 p.m. with Aaron and Bonnie inside the bar. Sixteen more bands rock the stage all weekend long.

Don’t forget to get there early on Saturday for the lawnmower races which start at 11 a.m.

For more information about the Beaver Dam Jam call 928-347-5589 or 928-347-5492.

A limited number of advance sale tickets for Mesquite Days are still available during open hours at the Recreation Center located at 100 W. Old Mill Road. Advance sale tickets will be on sale until 5 p.m., on Thursday, May 4, 2017, or until sold out.

Save Money by purchasing the advance sale unlimited ride ticket. Each ticket is good for unlimited rides, for one person, one day, and any day of the event. The bearers simply take the advanced sales ticket purchased at the Recreation Center, and then take the advance ticket to the carnival ticket box office and exchange it for one Armband. This price discount will not be available if you buy your arm band ticket at the carnival office. All house and safety rules apply.

Davis Amusement Cascadia is the carnival in town for Mesquite Days 2017 event. The Davis family will bring an exciting lineup of rides, fun games, and tasty food. There will be something for the entire family. Enjoy the carousel, the 82-foot-tall Gondola Ferris Wheel and many more exciting rides. Please get your advance sales tickets while supplies last. A full schedule of events is available online and in the weekly print edition of the Mesquite Local News.

The week of the May 11-13 we are celebrating Mothers. Drop by the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum for a Mother’s Day Treat provided by a local chocolatier Danielle’s Chocolates. Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. For more information contact, 702 346 5705 or email ekuta@mesquitenv.gov.

Do you want all the folks to know what your club, group or organization is doing? Send all your activities to terin.bbm@gmail.com and please remember to put ‘community calendar’ in the subject line so your event notice doesn’t get lost in cyber space.

Thursday, May 4

Mesquite Days

Where: 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: See Mesquite Days Ad for full schedule

Info: 702-346-8732

Science Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Healthy Circle Talk w/Dr. Guanciale about Skin Cancer

Where: Mesa View Regional Hospital, 1299 Bertha Howe Ave.

When: 5-6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8040

National Day of Prayer

Where: City Hall Amphitheater, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: 702-427-3854

Beaver Dam Jam Kick Off

Where: Beaver Dam Station, Old Highway 91 Beaver Dam, AZ

When: 7 p.m. inside bar

Info: 928-347-5589

Friday, May 5

Mesquite Days

Where: 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: See Mesquite Days Ad for full schedule

Info: 702-346-8732

Beaver Dam Jam

Where: Beaver Dam Station, Old Highway 91 Beaver Dam, AZ

When: 1:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5589

Xeriscape Gardening

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Banda Toro

Where: 780 Hafen Ln.

When: 9 p.m.

Info: $30 door fee

Light up the Night 5K and 10K Run

Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way

When: 7 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Saturday, May 6

Mesquite Days

Where: 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: See Mesquite Days Ad for full schedule

Info: 702-346-8732

Beaver Dam Lawnmower Races

Where: Beaver Dam Station, Old Highway 91 Beaver Dam, AZ

When: 11 a.m.

Beaver Dam Jam

Where: Beaver Dam Station, Old Highway 91 Beaver Dam, AZ

When: noon

Info: 928-347-5589

Adult Movie Matinee “Mother’s Day”

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon

Info: 702-346-5224

English as a Second Language

Where: Living Waters Fellowship, 211 W. First North St.

When: 1 p.m.

Info: 540-577-1400

Sunday, May 7

Mesquite Days

Where: 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: See Mesquite Days Ad for full schedule

Info: 702-346-8732

Beaver Dam Jam

Where: Beaver Dam Station, Old Highway 91 Beaver Dam, AZ

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 928-347-5589

Monday, May 8

A. Benefit Sign Up

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Tuesday, May 9

A treat for Mom

Where: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesday 10 a.m. through Saturday 4 p.m. Museum Hours

Info: 702-346-5705

Mystery Book Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-5224

4-H for Kids

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

City Council Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Wednesday, May 10

Computer/Internet/Email Basics Class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

City Council Budget Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 2-6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Mesquite Republican Women

Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Ln.

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Info: 702-346-3804

Every Week~

Workforce Connections

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224