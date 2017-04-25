WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet: Tia is a beautiful brindle pit bull whose previous owner is no longer able to care for her. Tia is approximately four years of age and house trained. She is very curious when in a new environment. Tia knows sit, stay, down, shake. She weighs 60 lbs, is spayed, current on her vaccines and is micro chipped. She is strong and is learning to walk better on leash. Tia has been in a home with a young child. She did well at our pet adoption around other dogs.

Other Available Dogs:

Kiki is a 7 yr. old terrier mix. She is a sweet girl, seems to know a dog door. She has been altered and has her shots. She arrived at her foster home and immediately adjusted to the dogs in the household

Snickers came to us when her owner went into hospice. She is used to living with other small dogs and is fine with cats. She is house trained and walks well on the leash and rides well in the car. She is very sweet and enjoys being near you, especially sitting on your lap. She is active and loves to play with toys and other small dogs. She is spayed, micro chipped and current on her shots. Snickers is 6 years old and weighs 11.5 lbs.

Lil Bit came into our care when his human entered hospice. Lil Bit is a very friendly and smart little guy. He enjoys being with people and has lived with other dogs. He is house trained with a dog door, enjoys daily walks. Lil Bit is a sweet little guy looking to land in a comfortable new home where he will continue to be loved. He is 5 yrs. old and weighs 15 l bs.

Shadow came to us when her human entered hospice. She is a very sweet and loving little girl.

Shadow is house trained with a dog door. She enjoys her walks and does not pull on leash. She is friendly to everyone she has met. Shadow has been with other dogs and gets along with everyone. She sleeps through the night in a dog bed or would gladly share your bed. She does very well riding in a car. Shadow is 8 years, spayed, current on her vaccines, microchipped, and weighs just under 15 lbs.

Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell. She likes to follow her foster mom around to see what is happening.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be May 6th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

pet owners.

WCFA’s email address is wcfanv@gmail.com. Visit our website at wecareforanimals.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv.

We continue to offer free/low cost spay/neuter of pets for low income families in the Mesquite, Bunkerville and Arizona strip areas. Please contact us to receive an application or go to either Mesquite Veterinary Clinic or Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital to pick up an application.