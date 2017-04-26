VVHS has first career fair in years

On April 21, Mesquite Works and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department at Virgin Valley High School had a career fair for the junior and senior classes in the Kirk Brotherson Gym. This is the first time there has been a career fair for VVHS in nearly a decade.

Over 20 local business attended to give students a broader look at what possibilities are out there after high school. Careers ranging from general contracting, auto repair and hospitality to beauty, real estate and even more.

Representatives were also on hand from Southern Utah University, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Dixie State University and the Mesquite branch of the College of Southern Nevada to answer any last minute questions students may have for programs available to them at their campuses.

For those who were looking to go in another direction were greeted by the Marines and Army branches of the military.

“This is a great thing to have for our youth,” said co-organizer Shelly Stoiber with Mesquite Works.

Together, she and Maury Putnam, the CTE director at VVHS, put the event together in just under five weeks.

“We’re grateful for the participation and enthusiasm that all of these wonderful businesses and representatives have towards educating our youth,” said Stoiber. “We’ve already made plans to hold another career fair in December, when seniors are seriously looking at their post-education choices.”

For more information on the CTE program or to sign up your business for the next career fair, contact Putnam at 702-346-2780 extension 4700.