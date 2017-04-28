Town Square—a culinary crowd-pleaser

When it’s time for a great meal out this weekend, head to the Eureka Town Square. It is the “go-to” spot for a Friday night seafood extravaganza, a Saturday sampling of world cuisine, or a bubbly-luscious Sunday champagne brunch. The employee-owners of the Eureka Casino Resort take particular pride in hosting guests in this exciting 250-seat, buffet-style restaurant, and they make sure it is a cut above your average buffet.

An abundance of comfy booths and tables are located just steps from food service. A waiter serves your beverage as you settle in. Eureka chefs present their buffet specialties in individual portions designed to stay at perfect temperature when ready to eat. Of course, second helpings are always available at this sumptuous spread, and you never need to worry about freshness because food doesn’t sit in huge warming trays.

Chef Octavio leads his team of culinary pros who stand ready to prepare cooked-to-order dishes and serve up primo cuts of flavorful meats. His staff always looks for new recipes and watches food trends to stay at the forefront of the dining curve.

Town Square is a premier Mesquite meeting place where friends gather. Its variety of foods makes it a natural when selecting a restaurant to please every palate. Gluten-free and vegan dishes are popular choices. Folks are in dessert heaven among the yummy choices prepared by Pastry Chef Steve. He deftly fires up a chef’s torch to crisp each crème brule crust at the dessert “action station.” “Sugar free” is never a dismal choice with six or seven tasty choices always on hand.

Signature fresh salmon and other favorite catches are featured on Seafood Friday. Creative salads are alive and vibrant at each buffet. World-wide delectables are yours at the Saturday World Buffet. And the Sunday champagne brunch? Feast on your favorite omelet, crab or tangy Mongolian beef, but always make room for dessert—this brunch is voted Best in Mesquite!