Seniors excel in several sports

The results are in for the Mesquite Senior Games Long Drive, Pickleball Tournaments and Track and Field.

The Senior Games Long Drive Competition was open to amateurs only. Entries included 1 bucket of practice balls, Clubs conformed to USGA / LDA standards, and Maximum Tee Length was 4″.

The seeding was by random draw where each player had 2 sessions on the grid, hitting 4 balls each session. The Grid was 75 yards wide. A 3 ball shoot out broke any ties for medals.

With 40 ‘Drivers’ on the fields at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex on Friday, March 30 and balls being driven quite the distance, 29 managed to bring home a medal of which 12 were gold.

For full results on the Mesquite Senior Games Long Drive Competition go to: http://www.mesquiteseniorgames.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/2017-MSG-Long-Drive-Results.pdf.

It wasn’t just the Sports and Events Complex that saw senior sports action in the later part of last month with the Senior Games. Just up the road at Sun City were the Mesquite Senior Games Pickleball Tournaments which were held March 27-29. Not all results have been received but in the 3.0 mixed doubles category George and Tina Leavens took home the gold, Rick and Pam Astley won the silver and Paul and Michele McNichol took home a bronze medal.

While balls were flying through the air and over the net on one end of town, men and women were flying around the track on the other. Roy Milburn, in the age bracket 70-74, took home a gold medal in the 5000M Power Walk, a silver in the 50M Dash and a bronze in the 100M Dash sending him home with a colorful bouquet of medals. Full Track and Field results can be viewed at: http://www.mesquiteseniorgames.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/TF-Results-2004-2017.pdf