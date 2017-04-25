Police Blotter April 16-22, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 137 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 7

Animal bite 2

Animal complaint 2

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 4

Assault/battery 1

Attempt to locate 3

Battery on person 1

Burglary 2

Citizen assists 5

Civil matter 3

Controlled substance problem 1

Dead body 1

Disorderly conduct 1

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 2

DUI 3

Fire alarm 1

Follow up investigation 1

Found property 3

Fraud 5

Graffiti 1

Intoxicated person 3

Keep the peace 2

Lost property 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 5

Non LEO incident 1

Parking problem 2

Person on foot 3

Phone harassment 3

Property damage, non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 2

Robbery alarm 1

Search warrant 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 14

Suspicious vehicle 4

Theft 1

Traffic accident w damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 1

Traffic stop 1

Trespassing 3

Verbal dispute 1

VIN number inspection 6

Wanted person 4

Weapon offense 1

Welfare check 3

April 16:

Suspicious person: Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call at a Mesa Blvd. casino parking lot. Upon contact both occupants were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence in reference to property damage. A male individual was arrested for damage to property and the male was trespassed.

April 17:

Fraud: Officers were dispatched to a W. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of an individual passing counterfeit money. Two individuals were arrested on drug related charges.

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a W Mesquite Blvd. casino for a report of a domestic battery.

Officers arrested one male subject for Domestic Battery.

Burglary: Officers responded to a W Mesquite Blvd. business on a reported Robbery. Suspects left prior to arrival. Attempted to locate and report taken.

Wanted person: Detectives arrested a male for possession with intent to sell marijuana eatables.

Stolen Vehicle: An officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Fraud: An officer responded to a residence reference a fraud. Information was gathered and the investigation is ongoing.

Wanted person: A male subject was located and arrested for an active arrest warrant issued out of the Municipal Court of Mesquite.

Person on foot: A male subject was located and arrested for an active arrest warrant issued out of the Justice Court, Goodspring Township. He was transported on the warrant and later transported by NHP to Las Vegas.

Wanted person: Officers made contact with two suspects on I-15 who had active arrest warrants. Both individuals were arrested.

April 18:

Citizen Assist: An officer responded to the Police Department reference a theft. Upon further investigation, the situation was considered a civil matter.

Citizen Assist: An officer responded to a residence in regards to a missing purse. Information was gathered and the purse and its contents were listed as lost property.

Traffic Accident w/ Damage: Officers were called to E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a hit and run. Officers collected information and took a report. There are no suspects at this time.

April 19:

Wanted person: Detective arrested a female for an active Mesquite Municipal Court Warrant.

Burglary: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Chaparral Dr. The reporting person advised missing items from his residence were located at his ex-wife’s residence in Las Vegas, Nevada. Investigation is ongoing as to how she obtained the property.

DUI: An officer responded to a private property accident. After an investigation, a female driver was arrested for DUI, open container, and other traffic offenses.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence on a report of domestic violence. The offender left the area prior to officers arriving. A citation was completed to be served to the male offender upon contact with law enforcement.

Found property: An officer responded to an E. First North St. residence on a report of found property. The property was collected and booked for safekeeping.

Dead body: Officer responded to a report of a deceased person on E. Pioneer Blvd. and the coroner was contacted.

Suspicious person: Officers responded to a Pulsipher Ln. address, in reference to a welfare check on two adult subjects with a baby. An adult female subject was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 20:

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino regarding a male previously trespassed. The male was cited for trespassing and then he left the property.

Theft: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. parking lot reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A detective arrived to process the vehicle for physical evidence. The investigation continues.

Lost property: An officer responded to a report of lost property and a report was taken.

Fraud: An officer responded to the Post Office reference a fraudulent check. The suspect had left the area prior to the Officer’s arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

Assault/Battery: An officer responded to a W Mesquite Blvd. parking lot for a report of a possible assault. The involved parties were not located.

DUI: Officers responded to a report of trespassing at a local casino. One adult female was cited for trespassing, and one adult male was arrested for DUI.

Animal noise: An officer was dispatched to a Mesquite Springs Dr. residence, in reference to an animal noise complaint.

April 21:

Battery on person: Officers responded to a report of a battery on Mesa Blvd. Neither party decided to press charges and both were advised to stay away from each other.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers responded to a report of a male and a female physically fighting on the side of the road on I-15. Upon arrival Officers contacted a female, but could not locate the male.

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of trespassing. Contact was made with one adult male who was cited and released for trespassing.

April 22:

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a trespass violation. Subject was issued a citation for trespassing and released with a court date.

Graffiti: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. in reference to graffiti.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident. A report was taken.

Found property: A citizen located a set of keys on a Mesquite Trail and turned them into the police. The keys were booked for safekeeping.

Phone harassment: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. restaurant for a report of harassment. Two female subjects were issued the trespass warning and left without incident.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Hacienda Way residence in regard to a domestic battery and property damage call. An adult male subject was taken into custody.