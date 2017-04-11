Obituary-Ralph Duane Peterson

Ralph Duane Peterson, 70, of Bunkerville passed away April 8, 2017 at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. He was born to Marvin and Margaret Peterson on Sept. 1, 1946 in Baldwin, Wisc.

Ralph was an avid fisherman and boater. He had many talents and could fix anything. He was a mechanic and EMT before moving to Mesquite. He loved NASCAR and even raced cars. His favorite football team was the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed watching them play. He also enjoyed trap shooting and had many hobbies in life.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Luella; and his parents.

He is survived by his companion in life, Melissa Pulsipher of Bunkerville; daughters, Stacey and Jody; son, Terry; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was Uncle Ralph and Grandpa Ralph to many he was not related to. He will be missed by many friends and the family he took as his own in Bunkerville.

A family service will be held Sunday, April 16 at his home in Bunkerville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Stateline Casino, 490 W. Mesquite Blvd., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mesquite or Bunkerville Ambulance Fund.