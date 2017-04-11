Obituary-Ralph Duane Peterson

Ralph Duane Peterson, 70, of Bunkerville passed away April 8, 2017 at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. He was born to Marvin and Margaret Peterson on Sept. 1, 1946 in Baldwin, Wisc.
Ralph was an avid fisherman and boater. He had many talents and could fix anything. He was a mechanic and EMT before moving to Mesquite. He loved NASCAR and even raced cars. His favorite football team was the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed watching them play. He also enjoyed trap shooting and had many hobbies in life.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Luella; and his parents.
He is survived by his companion in life, Melissa Pulsipher of Bunkerville; daughters, Stacey and Jody; son, Terry; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was Uncle Ralph and Grandpa Ralph to many he was not related to. He will be missed by many friends and the family he took as his own in Bunkerville.
A family service will be held Sunday, April 16 at his home in Bunkerville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Stateline Casino, 490 W. Mesquite Blvd., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mesquite or Bunkerville Ambulance Fund.
An awsome man and friend my regards to his beautiful wife and family
Melissa so sorry for your loss. Please give me a call when you feel like up to it. Love you, Diane
Have the same cell phone number
My condolences to Melissa and his family He was a great guy and will be missed by many
Ralph was an awesome man. Him and dad are fishing now enjoying the football games and adult beverages. Meliisa and family know that you are in our thoughts and prayers and that we love you.
Love Dawn Shannon and family
Sadly, we’ve lost a good friend & family member. We enjoyed our times together over the years & shared many ups & downs in life. Ralph was a friend to everyone & doubt he never met a stranger. He was a steadfast rock to those he cared for. Rest high on the mountain next to the lake. We send our love and deepest sympathy to Melissa, Ralph’s children & grandchildren and to his many friends & extended family.
Our thoughts are with Melissa and family in our loss of our Brother, Ralph. Growing up he was always the Sportsman either playing ball or in the our doors hunting or fishing. Ralph, Butch to me, will be sadly missed.