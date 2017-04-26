Obituary-Preston Kent Thornton

Preston Kent Thornton, age 46, peacefully returned to his Father-in-Heaven, surrounded by his loving family and friends on Friday, April 21, 2017 in St. George, Utah of complications caused from diabetes. He was born October 13, 1970 in St. George, Utah to Doyal Kent and Verona Frehner Thornton. On June 18, 2005 he married Kristina Ann “Krissy” Woods in the St. George LDS Temple.

Our dear gentle Preston lived most of his life in Mesquite, Nevada, with the exception of two years when he served an honorable mission in the Nashville Tennessee LDS Mission, after which he lived one year in Idaho. He then moved to Mesquite to be with friends and family. He was then hired to work as a Heavy Equipment Operator at the Apex Lime Mine for over 20 years. He always held a strong testimony of the gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Because of his talents and knowledge of the gospel, he was asked to serve in many different positions in the church, including several years teaching the Gospel Doctrine class, in Sunday School. He loved the scriptures, doctrinal discussions, genealogy and political debates. He loved to cook, hunt, fish and be outside in the beautiful surroundings of the great outdoors. He looked forward to his mini adventures as one of the “3 Musketeers”, which consisted of Dad Val, Daniel and Preston. He will always be remembered for his love of family and friends and for his sense of humor. He had a special talent for teasing those he loved, with love. Everyone who knew Preston loved him. He definitely took a piece of each of our hearts with him when he left.

Survivors include his sweetheart, Krissy and his adored children: Burgundy, Emerald and Stone, of Mesquite, NV; his parents: Kent (Rebecca) Thornton, Valdosta, GA and Verona (Randy) Ence, Mesquite, NV; three brothers: Ryan (Nikki) Thornton, Mesquite, NV; Sean (Courtney) Thornton, Daphne, AL, Craig Ence, Cedar City, UT; and three sisters: Kendra Thornton, Henderson, NV, Aimee Ence, Mesquite, NV, and Nikki (Darr) Moore, Mesa, AZ; his Godparents Lex (Linda) Hall, Mesquite, NV; and his 13 nephews and 6 nieces. He is preceded in death by his grandpa and grandma Frehner, Thornton, Ence and Woods; his Aunt Janice, Aunt Ree, and many more.

The family would like to express a special thanks to all the Mesquite angels who stood by his side throughout the hard years he had as he battled this horrific monster disease. The family would like to express a heart-felt thank you to the Liberty Dialysis Center and all the caregivers who took such good care of him, especially Erma. Also, a special thanks to all the angels of the 4th Ward who helped transport him up and back from St. George for his dialysis treatments three times a week, he loved you guys and appreciated you all so much.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Mesquite LDS Stake Center. Visitation will be Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Mesquite City Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.