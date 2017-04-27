Mudd Volleyball Saturday

It’s time for the 4th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament sponsored by the Mesquite Nevada Rotary on April 29. The event will again be held in the dirt field next to the Eureka Hotel, 275 Mesa Blvd. Thanks to Reliance Connects, the pits are deeper at about six inches this year and hopefully will be without rocks.

As of this week, 12 teams signed up to compete for a trophy and bragging rights while raising money for the Beaver Dam High School Beautification Project. The money raised from registrations will go towards the next phase of construction. DJ#Juan will be on site with his music spinning talents to help keep the crowds and players energized during the tournament.

Several of the teams include Mountain America Credit Union, Eureka, Mesa View Physical Therapy and a team from Dixie State University who use to be a part of the Rotary’s Interact Club when they attended school in Beaver Dam. “It’s going to be fun to see them compete against the current club members,” said event organizer Linda Gault.

Sources have confirmed that both the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Fire Department have been quietly forming teams and practicing, preparing to become the Studs of the Mudd this year. For the past two years, the police have taken the trophy without contest due to scheduling conflicts with the fire department. For the cops, players include Officer Quinn Averett and Deputy Chief Scott Taylor. As far as the firemen, their team weapons are in stealth mode and Chief Kash Christopher wouldn’t disclose his players to the MLN. Either way, the team who wins three out of five games will be taking the trophy back to headquarters for a year.

Besides winning trophies for outstanding play this year, teams who come up with the best or funniest team name will be awarded as well. In past years, names such as The Snozberries and Mudders, could have won the prize. The winner of the best name will also take home a gift basket donated by Danielle’s Chocolates.

It’s not too late for other teams to participate, however. Businesses are also encouraged to sponsor a team if they can’t put one together. Signups of teams of six people will be accepted up until registration, which will be from 9 – 9:30 a.m. Cost per team is $270 or $45 per person, with checks payable to Mesquite Rotary Club Foundation. The tournament will begin once all teams have checked in, right around 10 a.m.

The Eureka will also be providing drinks and snacks during the game. Observers may want to bring their own chairs and shade, although two sets of metal risers will be available to sit on. With the increase of teams, however, seating will be limited. Sunscreen is also recommended.