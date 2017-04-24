Mesquite Hosts the 107 Knights of Columbus State Convention

Mesquite will be hosting over 100 delegates along with their families and guests to the 107 Nevada State Convention of the Knights of Columbus. This is the first-time Mesquite has hosted a state convention.

Guests will begin arriving on Thursday, April 27. Mesquite will present our guests with a full slate of activities for the weekend. In addition to conducting Knights of Columbus business activities, the knights and their families will participate in many activities in different venues throughout Mesquite. There’s a golf outing at Conestoga and a putting contest at Sun City Rec Center followed up with a barbecue dinner at the 1880 Grill on Friday.

There will be opportunities for the knights’ families to explore Mesquite on Saturday while the formal convention takes place at the Rising Star Sports Ranch and Resort ballroom. The ladies are planning to have breakfast overlooking the beautiful Wolf Creek Golf Course. Following breakfast the group will be given a walking tour of old Mesquite. Then off to a visit to the museum for some Cowboy Poetry.

The Rising Star ballroom will also be the site of the Nevada State Convention Mass and Dinner on Saturday, April 29. We expect to have over 200 guests from all over Nevada and the United States attend. The Knights are grateful that Mesquite has such excellent facilities to support a group our size. The addition of the Rising Star made it possible for us to contain all of our convention activities under one roof.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic Men’s service organization that provides assistance to charities around the world. The local Mesquite council is very involved with Mesquite based organizations. They are sponsors of the Mesquite Special Olympics, Virgin Valley Little League, Mesquite Reads and other local charities and organizations.