Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 4/17/17 through 4/23/2017

Total Calls for Service: 45*
911 Transports: 17
Non-Transports: 13
Inter-facility Transports: 7
Fire Related Incidents: 8
FIRE LOG:
4/17/17
- E-11, R-31, Chief 2: Responded to a residence of Crest View for a report of a Propane leak. Noted odor of propane in area. Isolated tank with loose connections. Tightened connections and propane company advised they would still send a technician to check tanks.
4/18/17
- E-11, T-31, R-11: Responded Hughes Middle School for a general fire alarm after school hours. PD arrived and advised that a gym door was open during a windstorm and appeared to set off smoke detector. No evidence of smoke or fire. Fire units confirmed detector issue. Cleaned it out and advised school staff to have maintenance check them all.