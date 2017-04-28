Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing April 28, 1017

Be Kind to Animals Week is celebrated each year during the first full week of May, The American Humane Association wants you, loving pet owners and general animal lovers, to be involved. Every year since 1915, animal enthusiasts and organizations across the country take time to celebrate the bond between humans and animals and to remind us to be aware of all the other living, breathing creatures with which we share the earth.

Suggestions from the American Humane Association and SPCA include:

***Speak out for animals. Get informed about policies and legislation that can impact the animals in your community and throughout the country.

***Report Animal Abuse. Animal cruelty and abuse is not only tragic for animals, but also an indicator that other forms of abuse such as domestic violence could be happening. If you see something that looks suspicious — a dog chained in your neighbor’s yard that looks underfed, a child putting a cat in a box and kicking it around the yard — don’t hesitate. Let someone know.

***Appreciate wildlife. All animals deserve to be treated humanely — family pets and animals in the wild. Create an inviting space in your yard and garden for butterflies, hummingbirds and other creatures. If wildlife comes too close to home, look for ways to coexist with animals or to protect your property humanely.

***Adopt a pet from a shelter or rescue. Help animals find a second chance at happiness by adopting your next pet from your local shelter or rescue group

***Take care of your pet. They need you to help keep them healthy and safe throughout their lives. Keep your animal’s vaccinations up-to-date. Make sure your pet is always wearing proper identification. Take your pet to the veterinarian regularly. Know what it takes to be a responsible pet owner.

Featured dogs- There are no dogs avail ale for adoption at this time. Please check www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com .

Featured cat- Honey Bear

Honey Bear’s owner passed away; she was turned in with 2 other cats. She is 8 years old, spayed, up to date on vaccinations. She is a friendly quiet girl that loves to be brushed and petted. She purrs all the time. She is learning to play with toys and likes the laser and wand toys. She is now recovered from having 3 stones surgically removed from her bladder and she will need to be on a special diet the rest of her life. She is a lovely lady and would do best in a quiet home.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER