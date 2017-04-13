Meet Mesquite’s newest agency

She has been voted in the Best of Mesquite Reader’s Poll as the Best Real Estate Agent for the past six years, taking every agency she was with to the top with her success.

Now, Melanie Cohen has her own agency.

With her son, Brandon, as co-owner, MB Realty officially opened its doors on Feb. 27 at 840 Pinnacle Ct. Suite 104. Local real estate veteran Herb Calhoun has also joined the Cohens as a Managing Broker.

“We are excited to continue helping families find their perfect home,” said Melanie.