Lottery winner claims millions

It’s true, a local resident has claimed his winnings from the Arizona Lottery Powerball drawing on April 1. The winner made the drive to Phoenix on April 5 and claimed his prize.

While he has requested to remain anonymous, the MLN has confirmed he lives in the Virgin Valley and worked at a local business for several years.

According to a press release from the Arizona Lottery, the winner had an option to either take his winnings through a 30-year annuity or a cash prize of $36.5 million. Sources close to the winner say he opted to take the cash.

He wasn’t the only winner, however. There were more than 11,000 other players who won cash prizes between $4 and $100. The Scenic General Store was reported to receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The store also gets a 6.5% commission on lottery ticket sales.

This is the first jackpot won in the Arizona Lottery since September 2012, when a couple from Midway, Utah had a winning ticket for $1 million. They hadn’t realized they had won for nearly a month after the drawing. That winning ticket was sold at the Beaver Dam Lodge.