Little league baseball

Baseball Scores from Monday, April 24
Junior League:
ERA Real Estate – 3 Virgin River – 7
ERA Real Estate – 5 Reliance Connects – 6
Standings:
1 Reliance Connects 4 – 1 – 1
2 Virgin River 3 – 1 – 2
3 ERA Real Estate 3 – 4 – 1
Softball Scores from Monday, April 24
Junior League:
Eureka Casino Resort – 13 Moapa Valley – 8
Moapa Valley – 4 Mesa View Physical Therapy – 7
Bowler Realty – 18 Casablanca – 15
Standings:
1 Eureka Casino Resort 6 – 1
2 Mesa View Physical Therapy 5 – 2
3 Bowler Realty 2 – 4 – 1
4 Casablanca 1 – 6
Baseball Scores from Monday, April 25
Major League:
Mesquite Elks Lodge – 10 Moapa Valley #1(D-Backs) – 7
Moapa Valley #2(Royals) – 5 Mesa View Home Care – 9
Virgin Valley Dental – 4 Knights of Columbus – 3
Standings:
1 Mesa View Home Care 6 – 0
2 Virgin Valley Dental 2 – 4
3 Knights of Columbus 1 – 5
4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 1 – 5