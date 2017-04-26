You are here: Home / Top Stories / Little league baseball

Little league baseball

April 26, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Baseball Scores from Monday, April 24

Junior League:

ERA Real Estate – 3 Virgin River – 7

ERA Real Estate – 5 Reliance Connects – 6

Standings:

1 Reliance Connects 4 – 1 – 1

2 Virgin River 3 – 1 – 2

3 ERA Real Estate 3 – 4 – 1

Softball Scores from Monday, April 24

Junior League:

Eureka Casino Resort – 13 Moapa Valley – 8

Moapa Valley – 4 Mesa View Physical Therapy – 7

Bowler Realty – 18 Casablanca – 15

Standings:

1 Eureka Casino Resort 6 – 1

2 Mesa View Physical Therapy 5 – 2

3 Bowler Realty 2 – 4 – 1

4 Casablanca 1 – 6

Baseball Scores from Monday, April 25

Major League:

Mesquite Elks Lodge – 10 Moapa Valley #1(D-Backs) – 7

Moapa Valley #2(Royals) – 5 Mesa View Home Care – 9

Virgin Valley Dental – 4 Knights of Columbus – 3

Standings:

1 Mesa View Home Care 6 – 0

2 Virgin Valley Dental 2 – 4

3 Knights of Columbus 1 – 5

4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 1 – 5

