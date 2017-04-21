Law Enforcement Aim to Stop Pedestrian Deaths

Officers Urge Pedestrians and Motorists to Obey Rules of the Road

In Las Vegas, NV the number of pedestrian deaths statewide for 2017 has reached 23, that is 23 too many. Beginning April 16 through April 30, agencies will be Joining Forces in the state and focusing on pedestrians and motorists who are breaking traffic safety laws. The Nevada Highway Patrol advises motorists and pedestrians to share the road, stay alert, to be aware of your surroundings, and abide by laws designed to protect all road users.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.

Trooper Stuenkel stated, “Pedestrian safety is and has always been a two way street. Motorists have a lot of responsibility when behind the wheel and that includes looking out for pedestrians. At the same time, pedestrians must make that extra effort to utilize sidewalks, crosswalks, and bridges. Even if it’s not the path of least resistance, it’s the path to survival.”