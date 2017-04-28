Inspired art

Artists and poets merge their talents for the ‘Artists and Poets’ Exhibition at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery each year. Poets begin by creating their artistry with words that hopefully inspire an Artist to select their poem and bring those words to life on canvas, in photography or in 3-D.

At the April 20 reception for the exhibition, VVAA president Katherine Cole named the award winners. This month’s competition was sponsored by the Bank of Nevada and will still be showing through April 29.

The first-place ribbon went to artist Barb Halicki for her watercolor Inks titled ‘Color Splash’ inspired by a poem by Marilyn W. Richardson titled ‘Bright Colors.’

The second-place ribbon went to Phoebe Wrighter who created a dry media piece titled “Chrissy Snow” inspired by a poem written by Abigail Snow titled Unconditional.

And last by not least the third-place ribbon went to Jean Batteglia for her interpretation of Bonnie Anderson’s poem titled ‘Winter’s Breath.’

Bank of Nevada’s representative announced the Sponsor’s Choice ‘The Western Sun’ by Karylynn Jones which was inspired by a poem by the same name written by Marlene Bussma. You may know Bussma better as a Cowboy Poet and might even have had the chance to see her recite some of her work during the Mesquite Western Roundup each year.

People’s Choice this month was an acrylic painting done by artist Kathleen Ludwig titled “Look Up” and was inspired by another poem written by Abigail Snow also titled ‘Look Up.’

The Mesquite Fine Arts Center is financially supported by the sale of artwork in the gallery and gift shop, as well as the generous sponsorships and donations of local businesses and individuals, as well as grants from Greater Mesquite Arts Foundation (GMAF) and other entities.

The entire month of May is devoted to Student Art Month, a display of the public-school artwork created by students of the Virgin Valley K-12 schools. The Gallery is located at 15 West Mesquite Blvd, open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call 702-346-1338 or visit the website at mesquitefineartscenter.com, or look for them on Facebook for more information.