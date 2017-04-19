Heroin and Meth Dealers Taken Into Custody by Mesquite Police

On April 8th, at approximately 3:30 A.M., Mesquite Narcotics Detectives were able to complete an extensive ongoing investigation into a Mesquite resident heavily involved in trafficking and distributing crystal meth, heroin, and cocaine. The exhaustive investigation culminated in the detectives safely taking the main drug dealer into custody, as well as other suspects involved in the operation of moving illegal dangerous drugs in and out of Mesquite. Once the suspects were under arrest, police executed a search warrant on the suspects’ local residence as well as their vehicles.

David Adkins, 55, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: Four felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), one felony count of trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and one felony count of sales of a controlled substance (heroin).

Robert Gulick, 57, of Las Vegas Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of trafficking a controlled substance (meth) and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Jessica Rose, 36, of Las Vegas Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of trafficking a controlled substance (meth) and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Lindsey Calder, 27, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One misdemeanor count of loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity.

Chief Troy Tanner stated; “Our Police Officers work hard

at keeping drugs out of our city. I’m proud of our detectives and all of their hard work put into this investigation.”

All suspects with felony charges were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. ### Mesquite