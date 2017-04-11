Heavy traffic expected on Interstate 15 due to holiday weekend

ADOT advises drivers traveling through Virgin River Gorge to allow extra travel time

Motorists traveling northbound near Mesquite on I-15 should be prepared for delays of up to two hours this weekend due to heavier than usual holiday traffic volume as well as bridge repair work along Interstate 15, just north of Mesquite (milepost 9).

WHAT TO EXPECT

Construction is underway 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, in the northbound lanes.

One travel lane will remain open in the work zone now through mid- May.

With limited alternate routes through the corridor, drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511; outside of Arizona dial 1.888.411.ROAD (7623).

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.