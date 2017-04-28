The Resurrection proved true, Jesus didn’t remain dead; rather He came back in a very big way. He rose from the dead. He is risen.

But what does that mean to you and me? Peter sums it up best saying,

“Everyone who believes in him receives forgiveness of sins through his name.” (Acts 10:43)

It’s through our belief in Jesus Christ and what He did for us upon the cross, taking our place, dying the death we deserve, and paying the penalty due for our sins, we can have our sins forgiven where we’ll not perish in heal, but have eternal life with God. In other words, because of Jesus’ comeback we can have our own personal and spiritual comeback.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

Jesus’ story is more than just an inspiring story told on Easter. Jesus’ comeback paves the way for our own comebacks. His sacrifice on the cross pays the penalty for our sins, which is eternal death in hell. And for each person who places their trust in Him, He saves and delivers.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)

Jesus through His selfless act is calling out for people to believe in Him and get their lives right with God.

The sad reality, however, is that there are literally millions of people sitting in churches refusing Jesus’ plea as He stands outside the doors of their hearts knocking, asking to be let in.

They’re either indifferent thus choosing their own ruin and stopping the comeback God has in store for them.

God has a comeback waiting, and it begins at the empty cross and tomb. It begins with the greatest comeback of all time.

Through Jesus’ comeback you can have that comeback in your life as well.