Graffiti suspect arrested

On April 10th, Mesquite Detectives were able to solve an ongoing graffiti problem by catching the vandal in the act. Over the course of the last several months, the Police Department had been receiving complaints about rude and vulgar statements being written with sidewalk chalk on the Mesquite trail system. The written statements were usually regarding religion and politics. The statements were vulgar enough to offend those reading them, and to be considered as defacing public property. Due to the complaints the Mesquite Police Department received, and the defacing of public property, an investigation was initiated.

On April 10th, at approximately 7:30 A.M., the suspect was caught while in the act of writing another offensive statement, by police detectives.

Bonnie Kruder, 61, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One misdemeanor count of placing graffiti. Additional graffiti charges are pending the completion of the investigation into the numerous other graffiti incidents.