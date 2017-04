The Living Waters Fellowship will be hosting free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to the community each Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at 211 W. 1st South Street Suite C, behind Ace Hardware.

“We finally got it set up,” said Pastor Dennis Lee. “We also have a certified ESL instructor. We’ve been trying to get this going for three or four months now, so this is great.”

For more information, call 540-577-1400.