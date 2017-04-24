College of Southern Nevada 2017 Important Dates

CSN Summer registration is currently in progress and classes begin June 5. Fall Priority Registration begins May 1. Priority registration is for currently enrolled students. Check your MyCSN for your specific enrollment date and time. Fall open enrollment for all students begins May 21. Fall schedules are available at the CSN Mesquite center. If you have not already done so, apply for Financial Aid at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible. For questions call 702-346-2485 or stop by the campus at 140 N. Yucca St.