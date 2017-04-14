Clark County Sales Tax Increased

In case you haven’t noticed, several things are costing just a little more nowadays.

Beginning April 1, the sales tax on items Clark County increased from 8.15 percent to 8.25 percent. While it is literally pennies in most cases, businesses who haven’t adjusted their rates will pay a higher price to catch up.

The Nevada Department of Taxation urges all businesses to use the most up to date forms on their website, https://tax.nv.gov/Forms/ and filing from there.

Any business needing more information can call 866-962-3707.

Only one other county in Nevada also had their sales tax increased, Washoe County. Their rate rose from 7.725 percent to 8.265 percent.