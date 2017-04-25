Bulldogs bounce back for key win

Just 48 hours after a demoralizing loss to Boulder City, Virgin Valley’s baseball team bounced back to post a 7-1 victory over visiting Del Sol Academy Friday afternoon at Bulldog Field.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 2-4 in Sunrise Conference play and into a fourth-place tie with the Dragons. VVHS is now 11-11 overall while DSA falls to 10-11-1.

Bulldog pitching which issued 10 walks and hit four batters in the loss to BC turned in a solid performance against the Dragons. A trio of VVHS hurlers – Dillan Fuqua, Cody Munford and Nathan Cannon – combined to hold DSA to just five base hits while walking three and striking out six.

Virgin Valley struck early with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Jayden Perkins singled, stole second base and scored on Cade Anderson’s single to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.

Perkins, who reached base safely all four times, walked to lead off the third inning and stole second. Josh Abbott stroked a double to left that scored Perkins. Following a walk to Anderson, Abbott stole third and eventually scored on a DSA fielding error to give VVHS a 3-0 lead.

Perkins led off the fifth by reaching on a two-base outfield error. After moving to third on a ground out, he scored on a wild pitch. Abbott was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Anderson’s double. Layton Woods’ ground out plated Abbott to increase the Virgin Valley advantage to 5-0.

The Bulldogs pushed across two more runs in the sixth to boost their margin to 7-0. Dallan Tanner led off the frame with a double, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a fielding error. Logan Felix scored the final run on a perfectly placed bunt single by Perkins.

The Dragons scored their lone run in the seventh on two singles, a wild pitch and sacrifice fly.

Virgin Valley will host Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field and will travel to Overton on Thursday for a showdown against first-place Moapa Valley at 3:30 p.m.