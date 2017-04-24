Bulldogs allow BC to walk away with win

Despite collecting just one base hit, Boulder City was able to walk away with a crucial victory over Virgin Valley on a sun-splashed Wednesday afternoon at Bulldog Field.

The Eagles took advantage of 10 walks and four hit batters issued by Bulldog pitchers, along with some Virgin Valley fielding miscues, to post a 5-4 win in the Sunrise Conference contest.

The loss drops Virgin Valley to 1-4 at the halfway point in conference play and to 10-11 overall. Boulder City improved to 4-2 in conference and 11-12 overall.

Offensively, Virgin Valley had three hits – all infield singles – while taking advantage of seven walks and three hit batters by BC pitching.

Both pitching staffs combined for 17 walks, seven hit batters and three wild pitches on the day. Both sides also committed three errors apiece.

The Bulldogs scored single runs in the first and second innings without benefit of a base hit. Consecutive walks to Jayden Perkins, Easton Jensen and Josh Abbott loaded the bases in the bottom of the first. Cade Anderson’s fielder’s choice ground ball scored Perkins.

In the second, Logan Felix and Kayden Peterson were hit by pitches with Felix eventually coming in to score on a BC fielding error giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage.

Boulder City got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth scoring four runs on three walks, two hit batters and two Bulldog errors.

The Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull even at 4-4. With one out, Felix walked and Peterson beat out a ground ball for an infield single. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Perkins legged out a hit on ball hit into the hole at short stop that scored Felix. A wild throw on the play allowed Peterson to scamper home with the tying run.

The Eagles scored the winning run in the top of the seventh. Two hit batters and a stolen base put runners on first and third with two out. The runner on first base took off for second and got into a rundown. During the play, the runner on third broke for home and scored before the Bulldogs were able to tag out the BC player between first and second.

Virgin Valley will host Del Sol Academy Friday and Tech Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field.