Barnum captures 300 hurdles at Lewis meet

Virgin Valley’s Abbie Barnum captured the 300 meter hurdles and finished second in the 100 hurdles at the annual Richard Lewis Invitational Track and Field Meet Friday, April 21, at Moapa Valley High School in Overton.

Barnum’s victory was made more impressive considering it came against competitors from several larger 4A schools.

The senior won the gold medal with a time of 45.93 while finishing second in the 100 hurdles at 15.60.

Her performance in the hurdles helped the Lady Bulldogs to an eighth-place finish in the 22-team event with 37 points. Green Valley of Henderson won the team title with 130.5 points followed by Coronado of Henderson at 113.5 and Arbor View of North Las Vegas with 92.5. All three schools are 4A.

Jacob Dalton placed second in the shot put for the Virgin Valley boys as the Bulldogs recorded 14 points, which earned them a 12th-place finish.

Arbor View ran away with the boys’ title scoring 109 points to outdistance Coronado with 86 and Legacy of North Las Vegas at 82.

Bernice Fiso placed second in the discus for the Lady Bulldogs with a toss of 106-02 and was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32-00.5.

Emma Barnum was ninth in the high jump at 4-06 and Emma Wilson finished in a tie for ninth in the pole vault at 7-0.

The Lady Bulldogs had two other top 10 individual finishes – Macee Bundy in the 200 meters (27.59) and Viviana Archuleta-Vega in the 3,200 meters (13:20.26). Both times were good for 10th place.

The 4×100 relay team of Emily Teerlink, Abbie Barnum, Emma Barnum and Macee Bundy finished fourth with a time of 51.31 and the 4×400 relay team consisting of Bundy, Alyssa Ponce, Sarah Walters and Abbie Barnum placed seventh at 4:37.80.

For the boys, Dalton threw the shot put 46-05 for a second-place finish while teammate Reid Jensen was sixth at 43-08.

Brogan Bingham placed seventh in the pole vault at a height of 10-0 while Vicente Pinto finished in a tie for eighth in the high jump at 5-06. Devin Cox was 10th in the 110 hurdles at 16.54.

The 4×100 relay team consisting of Jaiden Juan, Christian Martinez, Brogan Bingham and Justin Dahn placed eighth with a time of 46.52 while the 4×400 relay team of Victor Colmenero, Martinez, Tyson Wilson and Vicente Pinto was 10th at 3:46.08. The 4×800 team of Ryan Rushton, Pinto, Cuauhtemoc Fisher and Colmanero also finished 10th in a time of 9:28.48.

Virgin Valley will participate in a tri-meet Thursday, April 27, at Boulder City along with Pahrump Valley.