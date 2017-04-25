Arrest Report March April 16-22, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released April 24, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Ball, Rebecca E

Las Vegas, NV

4/18/17

General probation violation

Blanco-Velasquez, Oscar R

Washington, UT

4/20/17

Jail housing agreement

Boone, Darren B

Beaver Dam, AZ

4/19/17

Jail housing agreement

Castregon, Hector H

Mesquite

4/16/17

Enter property w/intent to damage

Crabtree, Cassondra J

Mesquite

4/19/17

Possession of drug papaphernalia

Donovan, Michael G

Henderson, NV

4/21/17

Failure to appear

Ence, Gregory L Jr.

Santa Clara, UT

4/16/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of Schedule I & II substance

Fernandez, Edward

St. George, UT

4/20/17

Jail housing agreement

Follman, Paris A

Bullhead City, AZ

4/21/17

Possession of controlled substance

Freyre, Raul C

St. George, UT

4/22/17

Trespassing

Galdieri, Nicholas D

Henderson, NV

4/17/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Defrauding an Inn Keeper

Garcia, Ashley C

La Verkin, UT

4/19/17

Failure to appear

Gilin, Tracy A

Mesquite

4/20/17

Trespassing

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

4/18/17

Grand Larceny-Auto

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Petit larceny

Huerta, Hector M

Mesquite

4/19/17

Domestic battery

Lemery, Sherrie A

Littlefield, AZ

4/19/17

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

No proof of insurance

Loftus, William P

Mesquite

4/17/17

Possession of schedule I & II drugs

Longoria, Jesse N

St. George, UT

4/20/17

Jail housing agreement

Male juvenile offender

4/18/17

Grand Larceny-Auto

Petit larceny

Murray, Robert N

Mesquite

4/20/17

DUI

Pihl, Shannon M

Mesquite

4/17/17

Failure to appear x2

Plonk, Christopher S

Tallahassee, FL

4/20/17

Trespassing

Rich, Christopher C

West Jordan, UT

4/17/17

Domestic battery

Richards, Heather D

Las Vegas, NV

4/17/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Runyan, Erik R

Logandale, NV

4/18/17

General probation violation

Silva, Francisco

Mesquite

4/17/17

Contempt of court

Smith, John S

St. Paul, MN

4/17/17

Contemp of court

Steffey, Steven D

Mesquite

4/20/17

Animal waste, odor and noise

Tran, Le N

Mesquite

4/22/17

General probation violation

Weller, Christian P

St. George, UT

4/16/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Williamson, William J

Johnston, RI

4/18/17

Jail housing agreement