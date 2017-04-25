Arrest Report March April 16-22, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released April 24, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Ball, Rebecca E
Las Vegas, NV
4/18/17
General probation violation
Blanco-Velasquez, Oscar R
Washington, UT
4/20/17
Jail housing agreement
Boone, Darren B
Beaver Dam, AZ
4/19/17
Jail housing agreement
Castregon, Hector H
Mesquite
4/16/17
Enter property w/intent to damage
Crabtree, Cassondra J
Mesquite
4/19/17
Possession of drug papaphernalia
Donovan, Michael G
Henderson, NV
4/21/17
Failure to appear
Ence, Gregory L Jr.
Santa Clara, UT
4/16/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of Schedule I & II substance
Fernandez, Edward
St. George, UT
4/20/17
Jail housing agreement
Follman, Paris A
Bullhead City, AZ
4/21/17
Possession of controlled substance
Freyre, Raul C
St. George, UT
4/22/17
Trespassing
Galdieri, Nicholas D
Henderson, NV
4/17/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Defrauding an Inn Keeper
Garcia, Ashley C
La Verkin, UT
4/19/17
Failure to appear
Gilin, Tracy A
Mesquite
4/20/17
Trespassing
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
4/18/17
Grand Larceny-Auto
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Petit larceny
Huerta, Hector M
Mesquite
4/19/17
Domestic battery
Lemery, Sherrie A
Littlefield, AZ
4/19/17
DUI
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
No proof of insurance
Loftus, William P
Mesquite
4/17/17
Possession of schedule I & II drugs
Longoria, Jesse N
St. George, UT
4/20/17
Jail housing agreement
Male juvenile offender
4/18/17
Grand Larceny-Auto
Petit larceny
Murray, Robert N
Mesquite
4/20/17
DUI
Pihl, Shannon M
Mesquite
4/17/17
Failure to appear x2
Plonk, Christopher S
Tallahassee, FL
4/20/17
Trespassing
Rich, Christopher C
West Jordan, UT
4/17/17
Domestic battery
Richards, Heather D
Las Vegas, NV
4/17/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Runyan, Erik R
Logandale, NV
4/18/17
General probation violation
Silva, Francisco
Mesquite
4/17/17
Contempt of court
Smith, John S
St. Paul, MN
4/17/17
Contemp of court
Steffey, Steven D
Mesquite
4/20/17
Animal waste, odor and noise
Tran, Le N
Mesquite
4/22/17
General probation violation
Weller, Christian P
St. George, UT
4/16/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Williamson, William J
Johnston, RI
4/18/17
Jail housing agreement