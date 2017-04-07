You are here: Home / eEdition / April 07, 2017

April 07, 2017

April 7, 2017 By 2 Comments
  1. James Wempe says:
    April 11, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Is there a place where they have an Easter egg hunt for kids this coming Sunday?

    • Teri Nehrenz says:
      April 11, 2017 at 9:35 am

      Not on Sunday but on Saturday at 9 a.m. sharp at Marilyn Redd Park near the airport. It’s sponsored by the Lion’s Club and is a huge hit with the kids every year. Be sure to be there early, once they begin, it’s over in 5 minutes. Happy Easter!

