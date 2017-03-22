Youth Center Donation

The Exchange Club of Mesquite presented Dennis Lee with the newly formed Daysprings Youth Center a check for $2,000 to go towards furnishing and operating the center. “We are so thankful for the community and groups like this who never think twice about helping out for a great cause,” said Lee. The center will be doing a grand opening event in April as final touches are finished. Photo by Stephanie Clark.
I PRAISE DENNIS LEE & MICHELA FOR A MUCH NEEDED CENTER FOR MESQUITE! SINCE THE KIDS ARE OUR FUTURE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
great job Dennis & michela