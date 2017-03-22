You are here: Home / Living / Church News / Directory / Youth Center Donation

Youth Center Donation

Print Friendly
March 22, 2017 By 2 Comments
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

The Exchange Club of Mesquite presented Dennis Lee with the newly formed Daysprings Youth Center a check for $2,000 to go towards furnishing and operating the center. “We are so thankful for the community and groups like this who never think twice about helping out for a great cause,” said Lee. The center will be doing a grand opening event in April as final touches are finished. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

 

Filed Under: Church News / Directory, Clubs / Groups, Community, Community Announcements, Slider, Top Stories

Comments

  1. PAUL R. COMBS says:
    April 10, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I PRAISE DENNIS LEE & MICHELA FOR A MUCH NEEDED CENTER FOR MESQUITE! SINCE THE KIDS ARE OUR FUTURE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*