VVHS Renames Football Stadium to ‘Evan Wilson Stadium’

The Virgin Valley High School ‘School Name Committee’ passed a resolution on January 20, 2017 to rename the high school football stadium ‘Evan Wilson Stadium’ in honor of long-time coach and educator Evan Wilson. The recommendation was approved unanimously this week by the school’s administration body. Wilson held various positions with the Clark County School District from 1969-2013 including seven years as a principal in Lincoln County. He was VVHS’s football coach twice in his career, first in 1969-1975 and again in 1981-1993.

Wilson took over as coach when the current coach could not get over a disastrous 103-0 loss and quit the program. Within two years, a majority of VVHS’s male population joined the program which led to eight state championships. Wilson also had one state championship in track and field.

Wilson received many honors during his illustrious career including VVHS Hall of Fame, Southern Nevada Coaches Hall of Fame and the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) Hall of Fame.

Various local alumni and political figures wrote letters of recommendations in support of this action. Wilson will be honored at the stadium during the opening of the 2017 football season.