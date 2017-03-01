It is apparent the moment you walk in the door that the new Chicago Greek restaurant is an instant hit with residents of all ages. The grills and fryers have been busy non-stop since the moment they opened the doors at 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. in the Brickyard Plaza.
Kimberly Campbell-Marshall is a fan and said “The food had good flavor and it was reasonably priced. It’s nice to have an authentic Greek place in town.”
A common misconception is that Chicago Greek is just a Greek restaurant. Half of the menu is Chicago-inspired food, and half of the Menu is authentic Greek food. The menu actually has two pages, one entitled Chicago and the other entitled Greek. Our classic gyro is the bast seller, following closely by both pastrami and Italian Roast beef sandwiches, both cooked Chicago style. We make a great burger too, some customers saying it’s the best burger in town.
Laura Andrews and Tassos Spentzos
Another restaurant to add to go the limited restaurants in Mesquite, NV. Pastrami was lean and good. The spanakopita was great and the Greek Salad was fantastic. It was a good meal. A definite fav.