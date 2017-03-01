It is apparent the moment you walk in the door that the new Chicago Greek restaurant is an instant hit with residents of all ages. The grills and fryers have been busy non-stop since the moment they opened the doors at 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. in the Brickyard Plaza.

Kimberly Campbell-Marshall is a fan and said “The food had good flavor and it was reasonably priced. It’s nice to have an authentic Greek place in town.”