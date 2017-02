Feb. 10, 1983: First motion for incorporation of the City of Mesquite made.

Feb. 11, 1911: Heber Hardy installed the telephone in his home– there is talk of putting a line through Moapa to St. George.

Feb. 11, 1999: Highland Manor Grand opening.

Feb. 14, 1997: Rancho Mesquite Casino opens. This became the Eureka Casino.